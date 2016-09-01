Exclusive: Inter make decision on Liverpool and Chelsea target Bernard

Shakhtar Donetsk Brazilian playmaker Bernard Anício Caldeira Duarte, or just Barnard, is one of the hottest players available on the transfer windowin 2018 as his current deal with the Ukrainian club expires at the end of June 2108.



Calciomercato.com can reveal that the Brazilian winger born in 1992, has been offered to Inter for next season but that Walter Sabatini, who tracked the player whilst at Roma, does not consider him a priority. Bernard, who has scored once in his 14 appearances for the Brazilian national team, has been previously linked with Liverpool and Chelsea as have a host of Brazilian clubs.



Bernard signed for Shakhtar in the summer of 2013 for a reported €25 million transfer fee and has since then featured 150 times for the Ukrainians whilst getting on the scoresheet on 26 separate occasions.