Inter are set to make a final

20 million offer for Dalbert Henrique,

Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that the Liverpool target, whom Nice want

30m for, is set to the subject of a final bid from Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio, the Nerazzurri’s transfer gurus.

The Brazilian refused another advance from the Anfield side a few days ago, it is confirmed that

Dalbert wants to move to Italy. Moreover, he was benched in a recent game against Ajax, further evidence that he is not long for Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old is appreciated for his speed and for providing three assists in league action last season, enough to attract interest from all over the continent.

He recently confirmed: “My agent was contacted by over 10 European clubs, including Liverpool and Inter, who progressed in their desire to have me in the squad.

“Inter made a proposal that I find to be irresistible and I think over the next few days we can have a happy outcome for everyone.”