Exclusive: Inter make new Rafinha bid, the details
17 January at 18:00Inter have made a new offer to sign Rafinha in the current transfer window, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The nerazzurri director of sport Piero Ausilio is currently in Barcelona where he is having several meetings with the La Liga giants’ chiefs.
Barcelona rejected Inter’s opening loan bid but the nerazzurri have refused to raise the white flag. According to our sources, in fact, Inter have now made a new loan offer adding a € 35 million option to buy. Inter are open to sign the player on a free loan transfer until the end of the season and make the player’s move permanent in June for € 35 million.
Barcelona have taken time and are thinking about Inter’s proposal. The two parties will meet in the coming hours to discuss the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder.
Inter, however, believe this is the maximum offer they can make to sign Rafinha who has been struggling with injuries and has not been playing for the last nine months.
