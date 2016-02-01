Exclusive: Inter, Milan, Juve target Serie A sensation, agent confirms

Patrik Shick is being targeted by Serie A’s elite, calciomercato Can confirm.



Speaking to his agent, CM discovered that Inter, Juventus and Milan all like the 21-year-old Czech sensation, who has banged in five Serie A goals for Sampdoria.



Many have come in the latter stages of key games in cameo appearances, the Samp slowly earning more and more starting space at the Marassi.



“I don't deny that Inter, Milan and Juventus are interested,” Bruno Satin told CM’s Emanuele Tramacere.



“Our job is to speak to the most important clubs, those who play or want to play in the Champions League”.



Is this a hint about Inter, who are on a seven-game winning streak in Serie A?



It's normal that someone with Patrick's profile and potential should be appreciated by the big clubs.





“Then again, he has a deal with Sampdoria and all will depend on that”.



Emanuele Tramacere, adapted by Edo Dalmonte