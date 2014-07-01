Exclusive - Inter move in for Chelsea star

Inter's Sporting Director made a blitz visit during Tuesday night's Champions League fixture at the Stamford Bridge between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea to scout a central defender CalcioMercato.com can reveal.



Previously the Nerazzurri have been linked with Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender José Maria Gimenez but Calciomercato can reveal that the target for Ausilio's visit was Chelsea's Danish defender Andreas Christensen who has had an excellent season under Antonio Conte so far.



It wont be easy to sign the defender, born in 1996, whose contract with the Blues expires at the end of June 2020. The Nerazzurri tried this past summer to sign him making a loan offer with a redemption clause included but Conte declined as he wanted to play the youngster.

Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)