Exclusive: Inter negotiations for Arsenal target ongoing as injury not serious
14 March at 12:50Inter and Arsenal are long time admirers of Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez. The Switzerland International has picked up a rupture of the syndesmotic ligament of his right foot and was feared to be ruled out for the season.
The injury of the 24-year-old, however, is not as serious and the player will ‘only’ be forced to skip the next five weeks, making return to the pitch at the end of April. Not a great news for Wolfsburg but a good news for Inter as the player would not be able to move to the club anyway until the summer transfer window starts.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned that negotiations for the Swiss defender are still ongoing. Inter do not want to pay the € 22 million release clause with the Serie A giants that have been negotiating a lower transfer fee for Rodriguez who is also being tracked by Arsenal.
Inter are in pole position to sign Rodriguez at the end of the season and news coming from Germany confirm that negotiations can continue despite the player’s injury.
