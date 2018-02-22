Exclusive Inter news: Lautaro Martinez set for medical, ongoing talks with Barça target
05 March at 11:20Racing de Avellaneda striker Lautaro Martinez is set to join Inter in the summer and the Argentinean striker will soon undergo the first part of his medical tests with the Serie A giants, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.
The promising striker score one goal against Velez yesterday night and Inter are not worried about his latest claims about his future.
Lautaro Martinez’s move to Inter is a done deal and the player will move to the San Siro for a fee close to € 20 million. An official announcement will be released in the summer.
Racing de Avellaneda president Victor Blanco has recently revealed that Juventus wanted to sign Lautaro Martinez as well but the Old Lady has never made a bid for the Argentinean, Fabrizio Romano can reveal.
Meantime Inter are in talks with Stefan De Vrij who could be joining the Serie A giants as a free agent at the end of the season.
A five-year deal has been offered to the talented Dutch defender. There is optimism but the last word has not been spoken yet. Barcelona are also interested in the player and the future of De Vrij is still up in the air.
Go to comments