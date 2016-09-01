Exclusive: Inter not offering star defender new deal yet

Inter are yet not going to offer a new contract to Joao Miranda, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The Brazilian centre-half’s contract runs until 2018 but Inter’s director of sport Piero Ausilio has yet to contact the player’s entourage to schedule a meeting and discuss a potential contract extension.



Miranda is arguably Inter’s best centre-back at the moment. His leadership and charisma have been helping the nerazzurri even when the team’s results were not as good as they are now, but Suning are yet not going to offer the former Atetico Madrid defender a new deal.



Inter’s new owners are not willing to offer new contract to player over 30 year old and Miranda will turn 33 in September. Suning’s reluctance is also driven by the Brazilian’s € 3 million-a-year salary. As of today, Miranda is not going to be offered a new deal although the club representatives could change their mind before the contract of the experienced defender expires in 18 months.

