Exclusive: Inter open to sell Man Utd transfer targets due to FFP

Inter will probably need to sell one of their big players in the summer to convince UEFA to approve their investments plan and remove limitations of Financial Fair Play. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned that the nerazzurri have decided to sell Marcelo Brozovic who is a transfer target of Manchester United although it remains to be seen how much the Croatian star would cost the Red Devils.



In case Inter fail to reach a decent agreement for Brozovic, the nerazzurri may be open to sell Ivan Perisic who, however, won’t leave the San Siro on the cheap this summer. Perisic is not on Inter’s transfer shortlist and Suning do not want to sell him to any other Italian club. New Inter owners, however, would listen to offers in the region of € 50-55 million, should they need to sell the Croat at the end of the season. Perisic has also emerged as a transfer target of Manchester United



Inter are also hopeful to free up cash with players who should leave the club on a permanent deal next summer. Stevan Jovetic, Juan Jesus and Andrea Ranocchia, for example, left the club on loanthis past January and their permanent departures would further strengthen Inter’s finances.

