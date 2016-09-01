Exclusive:Inter open to sell Tottenham, West Ham defensive target on loan

Inter are open to sell Andrea Ranocchia on loan in the January transfer window, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The Italian defender’s agent travelled to London last week to held several transfer talks with some Premier League clubs including Tottenham, West Ham and Hull City.



The player entourage is pretty hopeful that a deal with any of these three clubs will be reached by the end of the winter transfer window but the Serie A giants have one more condition.



​Sources have told calciomercato.com that Inter only want to sell Ranocchia on loan with mandatory buy-out clause at the end of the season.



Inter sold Ranocchia to Sampdoria on loan one year ago but the blucerchiati failed to make the player’s move permanent last summer and the nerazzurri do not want to run the same risk as the former Bari defender is not part of the club’s long-term plans anymore. Any club interested in meeting the Serie A side’s demand will find Inter ready to close an agreement.

