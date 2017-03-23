Inter are long-time admirers of Fabinho,

The Nerazzurri’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, has tried on numerous occasions to sign the Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United target, who has been one of Monaco’s best performers over the last two seasons.

This season alone he has scored nine Ligue 1 goals, adding four assists and helping the Principality stars to knock Manchester City out of the Champions League Round of 16.

Leonardo Jardim has converted the right-back into a strong centre-midfielder, but Ausilio has been tailing the 23-year-old since he was still a defender, only for Monaco to insist on major prices.

Fabinho’s father recently revealed that the Brazilian would ‘jump at the chance’ to join

The Nerazzurri, for their part, are unlikely to be so interested in a player who is no longer a full-back, meaning that Fabinho has other targets to think out, and Real Madrid have been creeping into the fold...