The latest rumours from the Ever Banega front have truly reached incredible levels.

According to our sources, the Inter midfielder’s entourage has offered the Argentine international to Juventus.

The 27-year-old has scored two goals and provided three assists this season, but has failed to find a fixed position, and has recently fallen out of favour, with Joao Mario and Marcelo Brozovic getting starts ahead of him.

The former Sevilla man scored give goals in Liga action in the 2015/2016 Liga season, winning two Europa League titles with the Rojiblancos, too.

Juventus’ reaction has been lukewarm, however, with someone like Banega not a priority. Signing the likes of Tomas Rincon says a lot.

Inter, for their part, don’t agree with this policy either, refusing to deal with Juventus after the two sides’ inability/ unwillingness to negotiate over Stephan Lichtsteiner and Marcelo Brozovic.