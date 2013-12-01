Inter paid a shocking amount to intermediaries to secure Gabigol.

The Brazilian star has been one of the flops of the season in Serie A, failing to justify a

30 million price tag.

Targeted by Liverpool, Gabigol is ironically being controlled by an agent who is also involved with Philippe Coutinho’s agent.

According to our own Pippo Russo, 20% of that sum went to Doyen Sports… while another

4 million went to a certain Giuliano Pacheco Bertolucci, who works with Kia Joorabchian.

In other words, the British-Iranian agent is in a bit of a bind, since he also acts as an advisor for Inter Milan, convincing new owners Suning to spend a combined

70 million on Gabigol and Joao Mario.

This is proved by the documents below, which indicate that Bertolucci is set to be paid

4 million in a number of instalments.