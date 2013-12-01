Exclusive: Inter paid Coutinho intermediary €4m for €30m flop
18 May at 15:40Inter paid a shocking amount to intermediaries to secure Gabigol.
The Brazilian star has been one of the flops of the season in Serie A, failing to justify a €30 million price tag.
Targeted by Liverpool, Gabigol is ironically being controlled by an agent who is also involved with Philippe Coutinho’s agent.
According to our own Pippo Russo, 20% of that sum went to Doyen Sports… while another €4 million went to a certain Giuliano Pacheco Bertolucci, who works with Kia Joorabchian.
In other words, the British-Iranian agent is in a bit of a bind, since he also acts as an advisor for Inter Milan, convincing new owners Suning to spend a combined €70 million on Gabigol and Joao Mario.
This is proved by the documents below, which indicate that Bertolucci is set to be paid €4 million in a number of instalments.
Gabigol, 20, has made only one start this season at Inter, and that was in the Coppa Italia. The Brazilian has played only 113 minutes in Serie A since joining last summer.
Pippo Russo
