Inter aren’t going to give up on Arturo Vidal, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s recent comments.

The Nerazzurri are, in fact, planning a

45-50 million bid for the Chilean superstar,

Speaking yesterday at a press conference, the Bayern Munich Coach excluded that the Manchester United target would go anywhere.

"I know there are rumours and we're used to rumours. He'll stay with us 100 percent -- I'm confident about that."

The Nerazzurri aren’t taking no for an answer, especially with Coach Luciano Spalletti asking the club for a tough midfielder. With Radja Nainggolan unlikely to move, the Nerazzurri are focussing on the 30-year-old Vidal, who scored nine goals in all competitions and added two assists into the bargain.

​Vidal wants the idea of a move to Italy, and likes the challenge of helping a downed club get back on its feet. He is set to be offered a

7 million deal, too.

The lack of European football isn’t a problem, Bayern’s opposition is. Seeing as Douglas Costa left on a loan-to-buy deal recently, Vidal could be nabbed in a similar way, or so goes the thinking.

The idea is of getting the 30-year-old on loan, with a compulsory acquisition worth

45-50m.



Inter are waiting to see what Vidal wants. If he desires a departure, they'll try to force the issue.

Federico Zanon, @FedeZanon, adapted by

