Exclusive: Inter prepare offer for Udinese midfielder

Inter are looking to steal a march on some of the biggest clubs in Europe as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the season. The Nerazzurri have very limited funds to invest next month, but must also ensure they have a squad worthy of UEFA Champions League qualification.



The Milanese giants are looking to sign Udinese midfielder Antonín Barák, who has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Serie A over the course of the campaign. Luciano Spalletti was very impressed by his recent performance at San Siro when the Friulani beat his side 3-1, but the Tuscan coach would like to know more about the 23-year-old. Spalletti therefore intends to discuss the Czech’s qualities in more detail with Bianconeri tactician Massimo Oddo, with whom he shares a good relationship.



Giampaolo Pozzo’s club are aware of Inter’s intentions, but Barák is already valued at over €20 million. Because of this, Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are already weighing up the prospect of sending players to Friuli in part-exchange in order to lower the transfer fee. It is hard to envisage the Czech midfielder in a Nerazzurri shirt next month, but Suning will nevertheless try to lay important foundations for the future.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)