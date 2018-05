Inter signed Joao Cancelo on loan from Valencia last summer and the nerazzurri have a € 35 million option to make the player’s move permanent. The Portuguese right-back is impressing at the San Siro and the Serie A giants want to sign him on a permanent deal.Trouble is, Inter do not have enough money in the bank toNo secret Juventus want to sign him and yesterday’s reports of La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Real Madrid have also set their sights on the right-back. Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal that Valencia have already received many offers for Cancelo but Inter have not raised white flag.According to our reporter in Milan Pasquale Guarro, Inter could try to sign Cancelo in a player-plus cash swap deal involving one of their stars.could be offered as part of Cancelo’s permanent move.