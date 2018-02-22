Exclusive: Inter prepare swap deal to sign Juve & Real Madrid target
04 May at 09:40Inter signed Joao Cancelo on loan from Valencia last summer and the nerazzurri have a € 35 million option to make the player’s move permanent. The Portuguese right-back is impressing at the San Siro and the Serie A giants want to sign him on a permanent deal.
Trouble is, Inter do not have enough money in the bank to sign the player permanently and Valencia are not going to cut the price of the talented defender who is also wanted by many other top clubs in Europe.
No secret Juventus want to sign him and yesterday’s reports of La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Real Madrid have also set their sights on the right-back.
Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal that Valencia have already received many offers for Cancelo but Inter have not raised white flag.
According to our reporter in Milan Pasquale Guarro, Inter could try to sign Cancelo in a player-plus cash swap deal involving one of their stars. Either Antonio Candreva or Matias Vecino could be included in a swap deal or, alternatively, Dalbert could be offered as part of Cancelo’s permanent move.
Go to comments