Inter are preparing a winter raid in Bergamo to add to their squad,

Our transfer market troubadour reveals that the Nerazzurri will send scouts to the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia this weekend, so that they can watch both Bryan Cristante and

But, as Romano reveals, they have two strategies. They want to pick up the latter, and have a €25 million offer ready for the 20-year-old attacking midfielder.



But they don’t have Cagliari president Giulini’s approval. Still, fortune favours the brave, and the persistent, and the Nerazzurri will keep trying for their latest love.

At the other end, Cristante is liked by a number of teams, with Juventus and Roma ahead of the Nerazzurri. But inter don’t want to be the third wheel, far from it…

Still, negotiations aren’t at an advanced stage, but nothing will stop Inter from conquering their first signing of the winter…

@EdoDalmonte

Nicolò Barella.