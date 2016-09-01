According to Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano, Inter have reached an agreement with Wolfsburg for Swiss full-back Ricardo Rodriguez. Being restricted by Financial Fair-Play sanctions, it was always unlikely that the Nerazzurri would secure the player's services in January, despite already agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old on a five-year contract worth around €5 million a season.

With Marseille also hot on the heels of the player, the Italian side are keen to secure the players services with the Nerazzurri prepared to meet Wolfsburg’s buy-out clause of €22 million to bring Rodriguez to Serie A next season. Club officials have been in constant contact with their German counterparts to keep up an optimum rapport to try to stay ahead of the chasing pack.



This may not be the end of the story however, because nothing has been signed and should a club the size of Paris Saint-Germain come calling for instance, the Swiss international could still yet abandon plans to head to Italy next season.