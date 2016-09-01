Exclusive: Inter receive loan offer for former Liverpool and Arsenal target

Inter have lost their patience with disappointing Brazilian starlet Gabigol, who was a former transfer target of Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona. The blaugrana had a first-option clause to sign the Brazilian last summer, but Inter managed to seal the transfer of the former Santos star.



Gabigol, however, did not manage to have a big impact in his first Serie A campaign and new Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has given green light to sell the 20-year-old.

The nerazzurri are open to sell Gabigol on loan and sources have told calciomercato.com that the Serie A giants have received an opening bid for the Brazilian.



According to our sources, Inter have received a loan offer from Las Palmas. The La Liga side want to sign the out of favour Inter striker on a dry loan deal but have demanded Inter to pay part of his € 2.7 million-a-year salary. Gabigol has only 10 appearances with Inter this season. He has only scored one goal.

