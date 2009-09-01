Valencia have bid

20 million for Chelsea and Liverpool

​Evans Kondogbia, who is the midfielder’s brother, has communicated Valencia’s offer to Inter.

The Nerazzurri have been offered a loan with a right to buy the Frenchman for

20 million.

Inter are willing to loan out the Frenchman, but only with obligation to buy.



The 24-year-old joined for 36 million two seasons ago, and was very poor in his first campaign.

He was a lot better last season, with his hard-tackling style winning over a few. With the arrival of Roberto Gagliardini and Matias Vecino, however, things may have changed for him.

The Nerazzurri are willing to sell the former Monaco man, but only for

25 million.

Inter have refused the offer, but it is undeniable that the Nerazzurri don’t want Kondogbia anymore. He doesn’t have the technique to fit into Luciano Spalletti’s system, and has performed poorly over the summer.