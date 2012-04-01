Despite the fact that January’s transfer window closed last night, Inter keep on working on signing young prospects for the ucoming summer transfer window.We atthat this morning, Inter’s management had a meeting with the agents of Lautaro Martinez, the Argentinian attacker who is regarded as a huge talent and is currently playing for Racing Avellanda, with the chance of signing the player right in front the noses of big clubs like Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid who are reportedly also very interested in him.After the meeting was over and the player’s representatives left the Inter venue, rumours say that they were very satisfied with the meeting. In the following days, Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio will leave for Argentina in order to find a final agreement with Racing.The Martinez deal, which should end up costing Inter around €15 million, is one that easily convinces Suning to invest, since the striker can be released with a buy-out clause which is far less then his proper value which should be around €40 million.