Inter Milan have a crazy idea to convince PSG to give up Marco Verratti this summer, calciomercato can exclusively reveal.

The Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich target is valued at anywhere between

80 and

100 million, but Inter have a plan to lower the price: offer former Ligue 1 star Geoffrey Kondogbia or Ever Banega as part of the deal!

Calciomercato’s Inter expert, Cristian Giudici, has the scoop.

Verratti has dropped many hints about an eventual departure, agent Donato Di Campli mentioning on numerous occasions that his client could move to Inter, before confirming this morning that a return to Serie A is inevitable.

Though the current transfer window is closed, this is no major issue as Inter have FFP issues, and couldn’t afford a major splurge. The idea is to try this move in summer.

Verratti skipped Euro 2016 with a sports hernia, but has been a bona fide star at PSG since joining in 2012, though Juventus and Inter were also very close to landing him back then.

@Crigiudici, adapted by