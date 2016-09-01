Exclusive: Inter’s summer spend includes swoop for two Chelsea targets





Inter Milan are planning to compete for major silverware next season, and recent transfer whispers seem to confirm this.



Calciomercato can exclusively reveal that the Black and Blue have a major target in mind: Federico Bernardeschi.



Inter correspondent Cristian Giudici has already revealed that the Milanese side plans to insert either Geoffrey Kondogbia or Ever Banega into a deal for PSG star Marco Verratti.



Now, Giudici’s sources have the Nerazzurri trying to swap Pescara loanee Gianluca Caprari for either Federico Bernardeschi or Domenico Berardi. It would obviously involve a big cash transaction, too.



Other targets include Kostas Manolas of Roma, as well as Matteo Darmian(Manchester United), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid) and Ricardo Rodriguez(Wolsfburg).



Suning want to buy young and Italian, which explains their enthusiasm for three of those names. Berardi and Bernardeschi are considered to be the future of Calcio by Inter’s Chinese owners.



Much remains to be seen, however, beyond the players’ will, one would argue that Inter would need to come third in order to attract champions league talent.