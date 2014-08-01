Inter haven’t “booked” Luis Muriel of Sampdoria, but are increasingly sure that they want to make an offer for Patrik Schick, Calciomercato understands.

Transfer correspondent Fabrizio Romano also confirms that the Nerazzurri are keeping an eye on Lucas Torreira, who has starred this season for the Blucerchiati.

A few days ago it looked like the Nerazzurri had got ahead of the competition for Muriel (including Chelsea) by seemingly agreeing to a 35 million sale with Sampdoria.

Romano now says this isn’t the case, and that Roma and Sevilla are also chasing the 25-year-old, who has scored nine Serie A goals this season.

The transfer expert and raconteur also says that Inter are more and more sure that they’ll take the plunge for Schick, who has become a late-goal hero at the Marassi, nabbing five goals, four from the bench.

Torreira is also being pursued by Sevilla, too, the 21-year-old having done enough in 22 starts to convince fans that he is a strong central midfielder, and one who has forged a good partnership with Karol Linetty.