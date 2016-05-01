Inter’s inability to beat Torino yesterday will motivate them to recruit more big names in summer, with Manchester United target Kevin Strootman in pole position, Calciomercato can reveal.

This has been confirmed by sporting director Piero Ausilio, who was adamant of this even before Sunday’s draw.

“We need top players or promising youngsters,” Ausilio confirmed before yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Torino, “and when the opportunity presents itself we’ll be ready”.

The ideal candidate would be Strootman, the right partner for Roberto Gagliardini in the middle.

The Dutchman has been linked to a number of clubs before, including the Red Devils, only for a horrible ACL injury sustained in 2014 against Napoli to derail his career.

Prevented from playing at the World Cup that year, Strootman saw interest in him dwindle after a strong start to his Italian career, needing three operations and two seasons to return to form.

The Dutchman has been a star this season, making five assists and scoring as many goals, playing a starring role this weekend in a 3-1 win over Sassuolo.

Strootman’s deal expires in 2018, and Inter have already sent feelers to Roma and Strootman.

