There could be a silver lining to Lyon entering the race for

We can exclusively reveal that this could facilitate their courtship of Lucas Tousart. If Lyon really want to chase the Cagliari midfielder, they’d have to let go of one of their prized assets.

Linked to Barcelona and Tottenham, Tousart has been compared by some to Didier Deschamps, and has played a key role as OL look ready to return to the Champions League. The 20-year-old has played nearly 3500 minutes' worth of football in all competitions this season.

Inter have been chasing Barella for longer, but the competition is getting intense. With president Tommaso Giulini telling reporters that Lyon could be interested, it looks like there will be an auction for Barella, who won’t leave for anything less than

40 million.

Someone like Tousart could work very well in Inter’s system. They’ve already sent scouts to spy on him. He’d ideally replace Gagliardini, but is set to cost

25-30 million, though Lyon are not known for giving their players away on the cheap...

@Albri_Fede90, adapted by@EdoDalmonte