Exclusive: Inter send scouts to watch the ‘next Redondo’

Inter are interested in signing Colombian midfield wonderkid Santiago Colombatto, sources have exclusively told calciomercato.com.



The Colombian midfielder is being tipped to become the ‘next Redondo’ and Inter have set sights on him sending scouts to watch games of Trapani in Serie B, where the player is out on loan for the rest of the season.



The 19-year-old is under contract with Cagliari with the rossoblu boss Rastelli who is an admirer of the product of River Plate academy. He moved to Cagliari in 2014 to become a regular starter of their Primavera team. Colombatto made his senior Cagliari debut last year in Cagliari’s Coppa Italia clash against Sassuolo and moved to Trapani on loan last summer.



Inter are planning to sign him in the summer and sell him on loan to another Serie A club to make the player gain some playing time in Serie A.



The promising midfielder has two assists in 19 appearances with Trapani so far this season.



Pic credit: Trapanicalcio

