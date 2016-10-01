Exclusive: Inter sent scouts to watch Everton, Chelsea target in Europa League action yesterday night

Inter have emerged as potential suitors for Chelsea and Everton target Youri Tielemans who featured for Anderlecht against Manchester United in a Europa League quarter-finals first leg yesterday night.



The promising Belgian midfielder has also two appearances with Belgium national team despite being only 19. Anderlecht have slapped a huge price-tag on the young and versatile midfielder (around € 30 million) but Inter are still keeping tabs on a player regarded as one of the most promising around Europe.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned Inter scouts were watching Tielemans in action yesterday night. The Belgian midfielder played a good game against Manchester United yesterday. That was the fourth time Inter scouts have watched Tielemans this season.



At the moment, however, the most interested club in signing Tielemans is Monaco with the Ligue1 leaders who would be open to match Anderlecht’s asking price. Before making an official bid to sign Tielemans, Inter want to understand whether the player would be able to handle the pressure of playing for a big club.

