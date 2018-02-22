Exclusive: Inter serious about signing Cancelo despite Juventus interest
07 April at 13:40Serie A giants Inter Milan will look to seal the deal to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis from Spanish giants Valencia, CalcioMercato understand.
The 23-year-old Cancelo joined the nerazzurri from Valencia on a loan term this past summer and while he struggled to find his feet in the first half of the season, the Portuguese star has impressed many in the second half of it. He has appeared 18 times in the Serie A, assisting twice.
CalcioMercato understand that Inter are intent on triggering the 35 million euros clause that Cancelo has in his current loan deal at the San Siro and their interest in concrete and serious.
It is said that Piero Ausilio has been working on a possible deal for sometime now and the Geoffrey Kondogbia will made a part of the deal. While Juventus have recently been interested in signing the right-back, Inter have the upper hand in signing him and that doesn't worry Luciano Spalletti's side.
It is said that Cancelo is happy at Milan and is well aware about the club's desire to sign him and he will be willing to sign for the club.
Kaustubh Pandey
