Inter are set to offer new deals to two key defenders, Calciomercato understand.

Transfer expert and raconteur Fabrizio Romano claims that Inter are set to talk to Chilean international Gary Medel next week, formerly of Cardiff City.

A less-immediate priority but a key one nevertheless is the extension of Joao Miranda’s deal, who was chased by

The Brazilian international’s current contract expires next summer. An eventual Inter offer will be lower, simply because he’s set to turn 33 years old this September.

Medel and Miranda are pillars of this back line, the former Atletico Madrid man performing admirably last season, and recovering from a slow start this time around.

Medel, on the other hand, is appreciated both by Coach Pioli and the board, who want to offer him a contract that will keep him at the San Siro until 2020.

His recent return from injury saw him put in a convincing shift in the Derby d’Italia loss to Juventus this weekend.

