Inter are accelerating in the Patrik Shick dossier so as to ward off interest from the continent,

We can exclusively reveal that Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the young Czech sensation.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus have also expressed an interest in the 21-year-old, who has scored 13 goals for Sampdoria this season, earning comparisons to Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Nerazzurri’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, has contacted Massimo Ferrero’s right-hand man, Antonio Romei, in order to finalize the deal.

Even new technical co-ordinator Walter Sabatini knows and likes Shick very much, having come very close to recruiting him at Roma.

Inter are set to splash out

25 million, as revealed before, in order to pay for Schick’s clause, and will leave him in Genoa until the 2018-2019 season.

The idea, now, is to possibly add another youngster, something that has been done before (Federico Bonazzoli, Alfred Duncan, etc).

The only thing missing is owner Jindong Zhang’s approval.