



After struggling to get starts all season, suddenly the Croatian has played three games in a row for the Nerazzurri, and has forged a strong partnership with Roberto Gagliardini in the middle of the park. Marcelo Brozovic has made the Inter midfield his again. After struggling to get starts all season, suddenly the Croatian has played three games in a row for the Nerazzurri, and has forged a strong partnership with Roberto Gagliardini in the middle of the park.

Now that the Nerazzurri have the Milan Derby in their sights, it looks like the Croatian is going to play a starring role at the San Siro, too.

Yet the former Dinamo Kiev player has, we can reveal through transfer market aficionado Fabrizio Romano, almost left the Nerazzurri twice.

Back in 2016, he was insisting that he be allowed to join Juventus, but Inter were uninterested at the deal - namely a swap with Stephan Lichtsteiner - that was being offered.

This winter, on the other hand, he was ready to move to Sevilla on the eve of transfer deadline day, and had even booked his ticket. What changed things? Coach Luciano Spalletti’s insistence that the 25-year-old be kept.

He’s always been in and out of the starting lineup, only shining in spurs - that double against Benevento springs to mind - but now the Croatian could have a truly important role.

Then again, Inter are known for not having a lot in the kitty, and could settle for a price as low as 18-20 million if anyone came knocking. His release clause is a lot higher (50m).