Inter have prevented Liverpool from signing young sensation Zinho Vanheusden, we can reveal.



The Reds attempted to nab the player on the cheap back in the spring, we can exclusively reveal, similar to when they managed to buy Philippe Coutinho for a paltry 13 million from the Milanese side in 2013.



Liverpool’s directors watched Vanheudsden, a Belgian Under-21 sensation, on numerous occasions, but that Youth Director Roberto Samaden stonewalled any attempt.



We can also confirm that talks are at an advanced stage in signing Vanheusden a new contract.



The Nerazzurri are light at centre-back this season, and only have the seasoned Andrea Ranocchia to act as a replacement for starting duo Jeison Miranda and Milan Skriniar.



The Milanese side has included Vanheusden in its official Serie A squad, despite the fact that Sampdoria had offered to take him on loan.



He is considred untouchable, the reason why he is to be offered a deal that will keep him in Milan until well past his current 2019 deadline.