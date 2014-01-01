Exclusive: Inter taking plunge, Juve pulling out of talks with €35m Chelsea target

Juventus aren’t interested in signing Domenico Berardi this summer if the 22-year-old striker doesn’t come out in favour of a move, calciomercato can exclusively reveal.



Fabrizio Romano reveals that the race for Chelsea, Inter and Juventus target is set to heat up this summer, as the Sassuolo star is set to be at the centre of a big transfer battle.



Inter, Romano can reveal, are set to meet the Italian international and Sassuolo again in the coming weeks in order to talk about the situation. He also confirms that the asking price will be €35 million, even if Inter were to try to offer some players in the bargain.

The Nerazzurri are also interested in nabbing centre-back Francesco Acerbi, who used to play for rivals AC Milan.



Juventus, for their part, have been burned by what happened last summer with Berardi, when the striker – who has netted 40 Serie A goals over the last four seasons – opted out of a move to Turin because of concerns over playing time.



Berardi himself doesn’t sound so convinced by the idea of moving there, either, with Juventus more interested in the likes of Keita Balde of Lazio.

