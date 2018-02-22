Exclusive: Inter target Bernard agent Joorabchian names price for Brazilian
30 March at 15:40Kia Joorabchian, the agent of Inter Milan target Bernard, has named the price the club needs to shell out to sign the Brazilian star.
The 25-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk star has gone under the radar over the last few seasons, despite doing well for the club recently. This season, the Brazilian has impressed for the Ukrainian outfit, scoring once in the cup and finding the back of the net three times in the UEFA Champions League and overseeing wins over Manchester City, Napoli and Roma.
CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that while Inter are after the 25-year-old winger, the Suning group hasn't been in good relations with his agent Kia Joorabchian, due to the manner in which his clients Joao Mario and Gabriel Barbosa were handled by the nerazzurri.
Relations aren't haven't hit rock bottom though, as Joorabchian and Piero Ausilio have been in constant contact since January. And the agent has been made aware of the club's interest in Bernard, for whom he is demanding a fee of about 10 million euros and a four-year long contract from which the player will earn about four million euros per season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
