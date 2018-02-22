Exclusive: Inter tell Barcelona and Man Utd price-tag for star defender
23 March at 11:00Inter star defender Milan Skriniar has emerged as one of the most solid centre-backs in Italy this season. The Slovakia International is being monitored by Barcelon, Manchester United and Arsenal but Inter are only going to sell him for a very high transfer fee.
According to our very own Emanuele Tramacere, Inter are not going to accept any offer below € 70/80 million in the summer, a very high transfer fee that confirms Skriniar is almost unsellable for the Serie A giants who welcomed his services in summer 2017 for € 23 million.
The 23-year-old has 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season (28 in Serie A and two in Coppa Italia) and is one of the most reliable defenders playing in Italy at the moment.
Inter want to keep Skriniar at the San Siro and sign Stephan de Vrij as well. The Dutchman could join the nerazzurri as a free agent at the end of the season with Joao Miranda who is expected to leave the club one year before the natural expiration of his contract to end his career in Brazil.
