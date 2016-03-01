Since the summer market window closed, finally Inter can enjoy having Ivan Perisic. Until now, the player has never been so decisive since joining Nerazzurri, and he is central to Spalletti's game plan. Also Perisic seems enthusiastic about coming back to the club that wanted desperately to keep him, after serious approaches from Manchester United.

BINGO - Spalletti’s strategy allows Perisic to give his maximum value to the team, as the new Inter coach is more than happy to already have two extremely talented wingers (Perisic and Candreva). The Nerazzurri tactician is known for getting the most from his wide players, and it is obvious considering the Croatian’s early goals and assists this season. A player of this value will never come cheaply on the market. In the summer, Manchester United had come to propose 35-40 million EUR plus bonuses for Perisic, but Inter refused to evaluate the Croatian for any figure under 50 million EUR. With his form already season, his price is set to increase and in one year Ivan may even be twice as much as Mourinho has proposed, up to 65-70 million EUR if he continues on these rhythms.

CLAUSE - And the final piece of the puzzle is the new contract for the Croatian talent. Inter have just remodeled a deal that allows them to decide whether to keep him or not, only under their own terms, without being bound by a buyout clause that would have been around 60 million EUR.