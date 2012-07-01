Samir Handanovic is set to be offered a new deal by Inter Milan, Calciomercato can exclusively reveal.

Recently approached by

Yet it looks like the former Udinese man has bought into Inter’s project. New owner Jindong Zhang wants to build a big team, and sees Handanovic as a key cog in the system.

The Chinese owner wants to offer Handa another year, extending his deal to 2020, as well as offering him a raise.

The 32-year-old recently confirmed his importance by making a stunning last-minute save to deny Bologna an equaliser last weekend.

Previously frustrated at Inter’s inability to play European football and never committing to the team, the Slovenian internationa recently said that he was up for staying.

“I’ll stay at Inter, even without the Champions League,” the 32-year-old confirmed.

This is a sign that the players have accepted the new owners, and take them seriously. Another positive step forwards for Inter, who play Roma at the San Siro tonight.

CM NewsDesk, adapted by