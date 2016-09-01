Exclusive: Inter to meet Liverpool target’s agent to decide player’s future

Inter are set to meet Gabigol’s agent on the 12th of January to discuss the future of the Brazilian striker at the club, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.



The former Santos star is getting little game time at Inter and is being rumoured to be intentioned to leave Inter in January 2017. The player has already rejected an offer of Las Palmas and Genoa are pushing to sign him on loan in the incoming transfer window.



Gabigol, however, is not open to leave Inter on loan and if he’s to leave his current club in January he’d only opt for a permanent transfer to a top European club.

The interest of Liverpool come as no surprise as Jurgen Klopp is keen to add some more depth and quality to his attacking department, not to mention that the Reds may need to replace Daniel Sturridge who is said to be looking for an escape route from Anfield Road.



The incoming meeting between Inter and Gabigol’s agent will tell more about the player’s future at the Meazza.

