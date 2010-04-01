Exclusive: Inter to miss out on former Arsenal target

Inter are set to miss out on one of their summer transfer priorities, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.



The Serie A giants are in desperate need of at least one new full-back for the 2017/18 campaign and were leading the race to sign Wolfsburg star Ricardo Rodriguez just a few weeks ago. Inter, however, are not open to match the player’s € 22 million release clause and the Bundesliga side are not open to sell the player for less than that fee.



As we previously reported, Inter do not want to spend more than € 16-17 million to sign the player but they are now in danger of missing out on one of their priority targets.



The former Arsenal target is now being eyed by Schalke 04. The Germans will see Sead Kolasinac move to the Emirates Stadium as a free agent next season and are considering signing the Swiss left-back to replace Kolasinac who is reported to have already reached an economic agreement with Arsenal over a free summer move.

