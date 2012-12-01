Fourteen goals in thirteen games is a very promising highlight reel indeed for Andrea Pinamonti. And for Inter, who want to make sure that their Primavera (youth team) hitman isn’t poached by Juventus, Tottenham or Liverpool.

We can exclusively reveal that the 17-year-old sensation is considered to be an important part of the club’s future by new owners Suning, who have scheduled a meeting with Pinamonti’s representatives for the coming weeks.

Linked to Liverpool and

The striker’s deal runs out in June, when he turns 18. Suning don’t just want young Italians, they want

The new deal would go hand-in-hand with Pinamonti’s integration into the first team, effective next July.

Often criticized for not working with enough Italians, Inter now boast three regular starters from their country (Gagliardini, D’Ambrosio and Candreva), plus fringe players Eder, Ranocchia and Santon.