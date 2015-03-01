Patrik Shick is very much wanted by Juventus,

Liverpool are also in the race , but Giuseppe Marotta and the Turinese side are very interested in the Sampdoria sensation, with vice-president Pavel Nedved recently making some revealing statements.

“I can confirm that we are interested in him,” he told O2 TV, “and we will certainly continue to be.

“It will depend on what his agent and he will decide to do.”

Thing is, Inter are still ahead of the Juventini, and closest to picking up the €25 million release clause Sampdoria have on him. President Massimo Ferrero wants to ramp it up to €40m, but Inter are going to leverage their relationship with Sampdoria to satisfy both parties, and invest €35m in the Czech youngster.

“Schick is the classic player who can be used in a number of different roles,” Nedved continued.

“He’s technical, fast and physical. He has everything to be an attacker. The future is his: he just needs to keep his head down, if he does he’ll have a great career. He has everything to become the best.”

Strong words from his countryman!