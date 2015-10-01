Inter are set to rival Ajax for one of Paraguay's most promising youngsters.

According to our sources, Rodi Ferreira has been the subject in recent days of interest from some Italian intermediates, who sounded out his club for his price and the possibility of a sale.

They were acting on Inter’s behalf, and were told that the youngster was worth €3 million.

Ferreira, 18, is a right-back known for his forays forward, and for having ready started for Olimpia de Asuncion, even making an appearance in the prestigious Copa Libertadores.

He has made 25 Primera Division appearances this season for Olimpia, adding three goals.

The Nerazzurri would be competing with Ajax, who have already made an offer of 1m plus bonuses, but which president Marco Trovato believed to be too low.

The Nerazzurri need young options in defence, with the likes of Danilo D’Ambrosio considered to be liabilities, and Cristian Ansaldi already pushing 30.

Daniele Longo, (@86_longo), adapted by @EdoDalmonte