Inter are in the running for Adrien Rabiot, we can officially confirm through transfer market seer Fabrizio Romano.

The PSG midfielder isn’t convinced by the idea of remaining at PSG, despite the fact that president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique have been working at getting him to sign a new deal for months.

Though they are set to try again, the midfiedler is sceptical, as he doesn’t like the role he is currently being given by Coach Unai Emery.

Inter are particularly interested, with Walter Sabatini close to bringing the 22-year-old back when he was at Roma, only for Rabiot’s mother, Veronique, to cause a whole ruckus by insisting on talking to then-Coach Rudi Garcia.

Inter were able to get an update when Piero Ausilio travelled to Paris, and the Nerazzurri will move if Rabiot can’t agree to a new deal with PSG.

Thing is, clubs like Arsenal and Juventus are also interested, with the Premier League particularly interested in the midfielder.

Juventus had, we can reveal, talked to PSG about Rabiot last summer, but ended up nabbing Blaise Matuidi instead…