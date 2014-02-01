Inter are close to renewing sporting director Piero Ausilio’s deal. We can exclusively reveal that this could be linked with Stefano Pioli, who was discussed in Nanjing.

Ausilio has flown to Nanjing (where owners Suning have their HQ), and is set to sign until 2020, but there were two main topics: Pioli’s stay and some details in Ausilio’s deal.

The Inter Coach has lost five of his last ten games in all competitions at the head of Inter, with his team now grinding to a halt and languishing in sixth place. With the Champions League a mirage, the Inter gaffer needs to end the season in a crescendo and look good in big games if he is to impress Suning enough.

There are some details which still need to be settled in Ausilio’s deal: he will have no chief scout, but approval looks forthcoming on his choice of a right-hand man.

Suning can also be expected to invest a big sum in the market, but some money is expected to be recouped from the sales of players like Marcelo Brozovic and Jeison Murillo.



