Inter’s decision to hire Walter Sabatini is heavily linked to their attempt at recruiting Antonio Conte, according to our Inter insider Pasquale Guarro.

The Nerazzurri’s new owners, Suning, want Sabatini to become the technical director of both Jiangsu and Inter.

The former Roma sporting director wants to recruit Conte, who is still keeping Chelsea fans on tenterhooks about his future. Sabatini gets on very well with the former Juventus Coach.

There are three further developments: Sabatini’s arrival looks to have compromised Gabriele Oriali’s, who will only join if Antonio Conte asks for him.

Beyond that, Luciano Spalletti is seen by Sabatini as a good alternative to Conte, and will be Inter’s first port of call if the Chelsea Coach were to stay put.

Where has Diego Simeone gone?

Beyond that, our sources tell us that Stefano Pioli wasn’t expecting the sack last night, and was only told late yesterday evening. Sporting director Piero Ausilio and vice-president Javier Zanetti tried to persuade Jindong Zhang not to sack him, but the owner was unmoved.