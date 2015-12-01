Inter are very interested in signing Atalanta gem Roberto Gagliardini, and are trying to secure his services this winter.

Our sources tell us that the Nerazzurri don't want to wait until summer to sign the promising young midfielder, who has helped Atalanta win eight straight league games this season and rocket up the table.

They'll be up against some stiff competition from Juventus, as agent Giuseppe Riso also represents Mattia Caldara, who just earned a move to Turin, though is set to remain in Bergamo on loan at least until June.

The Nerazzurri are known to be hamstrung by Financial Fair Play difficulties, which will limit their transfer capabilities in January.

Then again, sporting director Piero Ausilio has been a fan of Gagliardini’s for years, the 22-year-old already adding two assists to his CV this season.

Inter want to make their squad more Italian, an objective of owners Suning.

Juventus have made some progress of their own on the case, however, with Max Allegri officially agreeing to signing Gagliardini.

Coach Allegri had asked for two midfielders in the summer window, and is now set to get them after Tomas Rincon signed. Axel Witsel, however, is now being approached by Chinese clubs, and Gagliardini could be his replacement.



@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte