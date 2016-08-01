Exclusive: Inter want to seal transfer of emerging Serie A midfielder by the end of the week

Inter are close to signing promising Serie A midfielder Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta. The nerazzurri can’t sign players on permanent deals in January in order to stick with FFP rules. What they can do is to sign new players on loan with option to buy as from next summer they won’t be required to follow economic guidelines rules imposed by UEFA.



That’s exactly the formula that will be used by Inter to sign Gagliardini. The player will join the San Siro outfit on loan until the end of the season and Inter will be required to make his move permanent at the end of the current campaign for € 23 million plus € 3 million in add-ons. On paper it’s not a mandatory buy-out clause, but to put it into practical terms, it’s something very similar to it.



Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the two parties have reached an agreement over the player’s loan move in January. Sources close to both clubs have claimed that the deal is almost done, but that it would still take time to see Gagliardini moving to Inter as they have to prepare documents in Italian and Chinese language and that’s why the official announcement could take longer than expected. Inter hope to finalize the deal by the end of the week and have Gagliardini at Pioli’s disposal from the next one, sources have exclusively told calciomercato.com.