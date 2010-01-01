Exclusive: Inter want to sign Arsenal and Man Utd target but only on one condition

No secret Inter boss Spalletti would love to have some more depth in his attacking department. Despite the signing of Yann Karamoh, in fact, Inter do not have lot of quality replacements for Ivan Perisic, Antonio Candreva and Mauro Icardi. The nerazzurri have already begun the hunt for a new winger in the January window and Lucas Moura is a player Inter will try to sign.



Sources have told Calciomercato.com that the nerazzurri will make an attempt to sign the Brazilian in January given that the talented winger is facing lack of game time at Psg. Inter, however, would only be interested in signing Lucas on loan as Suning are not willing to invest lot of money in the winter transfer window.



Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in signing the Brazilian, according to several reports in England. The Gunners might be looking for a replacement of Alexis Sanchez, whilst José Mourinho has never hidden his desire of signing a new attacking winger. No coincidence he tried to sign Inter club Ivan Perisic last summer.

