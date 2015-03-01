Inter will only make a splash in midfield if a big name leaves, Fabrizio Romano can reveal for calciomercato.

In fact, there are only two names that are being linked to a departure: those of Tottenham and Liverpool target Marcelo Brozovic, and that of Ever Banega, who was linked to Everton and a return to Sevilla recently, at least until he blew the roof off Cagliari and Atalanta in the Serie A, scoring four goals and contributing two assists, too.

The truth is, Romano reveals, that Inter feel covered in midfield: talk of Marco Verratti or Kevin Strootman is based on truth, but Inter’s interest is one thing, their willingness to take the plunge is another - and will only be activated should they have to sell someone in midfield.

In fact, an unexpected signing seems to have sorted out the Nerazzurri’s midfield: that of Roberto Gagliardini, who has played superbly and immediately cemented his place in the Beneamata’s midfield.

Rather than talk about who Inter will buy, then, it may be worth wondering who they sell...



@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte